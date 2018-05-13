× Des Moines Police Say Driver Was Impaired When She Rolled Car

DES MOINES, Iowa — One woman is in custody after she rolled her car in Des Moines on Sunday evening.

Police say the woman was traveling eastbound on Douglas Avenue around 8 p.m. when she said she experienced a mechanical failure and rolled near the MLK intersection. The vehicle landed on its side and trapped the woman, and patrons from a nearby bar helped get her out.

Police conducted a field sobriety test and determined the woman was impaired, so she was taken into custody. Authorities have not released the woman’s name or any charges against her, and the incident is still under investigation.