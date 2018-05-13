× Governor Reynolds to Sign Bill Helping Fight Opioid Epidemic

IOWA — Governor Reynolds plans to sign a bill into law on Monday that would help battle the opioid epidemic in Iowa.

House file 23-77 would put new limits on opioid prescriptions and require those prescriptions to be filed electronically. It would also provide good Samaritan protections for anyone seeking treatment for an opioid overdose for either themselves or another person.

Reynolds will be at Mercy Medical Center in Dubuque on Monday afternoon to sign the bill.