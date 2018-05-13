Major League Baseball continues to try and evolve with the changing times, but they always seem to take 2 steps forward and then 3 steps back. John Sears says they need to get back to having fun.
I THINK: MLB Needs to Lighten Up and Get Back to Having Fun
-
FACEOFF: Moss to the NBA, Lebron vs Saban, Nova not Watched, Come on Twins!
-
SoundOFF: Decorah EagleCam Poop Edition
-
FACEOFF: Lickliter is Back, Mitchell or Simmons, Kap Still on Hold, Des Moines is #4!
-
FACEOFF: Russia Backs Out, Dilly ‘Fo Shilly Dog, Lanning the FullBack, Lynx to Des Moines
-
Murphy’s Law: Bring MLB Into Light By Turning Off Blackout Rules
-
-
I THINK: Coaches Need to Support Multi/Dual Sport Athletes
-
FACEOFF: Drake Relays, CyHawk Series Smarts, Lebron vs MJ, Uranus
-
FACEOFF: Frost the Nice Guy, New Baseball Rules, Cousins the Viking, Graceland and William Penn in Final Four
-
FACEOFF: Tiger Back, Cook Weighing Options, Moe in Touble, Barnstormers legit
-
I THINK: Changes Need to be Made to High School Basketball
-
-
FACEOFF: Eustachy Out, B1G in NYC, Drake Women Dominate, Gustafson Robbed
-
FACEOFF: Niko Bolts, Wigginton to Test the NBA, Epenesa Not a Starter
-
Murphy’s Law: How the President, John Sears, and Motley Crue Come Together