River Levels Still Causing Trouble in Eastern Iowa

IOWA -- It's been a rainy weekend, but the metro hasn't seen nearly as much precipitation other parts of the state. According to the Department of Natural Resources, most metro rivers are below flood level.

Drone video captured in eastern Iowa shows the Mississippi River currently at 17.4 feet, which is nearly 2.5 feet above flood stage. It has blocked off a few roadways on River Drive in Davenport, so people are having to take detours. Residents of the Quad Cities say the threat of flooding comes with the area.

"It's really something to watch and, you know, it's the beauty of living in a river town," said Lorrie Ambrose Beaman.

"It's not as bad as it was, I've been watching it all week, and there's a little more water than there was," said Crystal Anderson. "We're okay until it comes to the train tracks, that's when we got to worry."

Officials say levels aren't supposed to drop until Monday, and it could be a week before the river is contained within its banks.