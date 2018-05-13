Urban Garden Brings Local Produce to Des Moines

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- An urban farm is open for business after county regulations almost forced a costly financial roadblock.

Dogpatch Urban Gardens operates a farm stand in Des Moines, which opened for the season on Saturday. County officials said the farm stand functions more like a commercial business and needed to make changes in order to follow regulations. The garden's owners made the necessary changes, and are now grateful they did.

Jenny Quiner said an urban garden offers something different than the traditional farmers' market.

"We are just enhancing our community and making it better and bringing people to the farm to see how things grow. When you go to the market, you don't see the farm, the full operation where people get the full service," she said.

The farm stand specializes in growing greens and root vegetables.