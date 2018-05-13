× Victim of Accidental Butler County Shooting Identified

BUTLER COUNTY, Iowa — The teen who died in an accidental shooting in Butler County has now been identified.

Officials say the victim was 15-year-old Kain Schild, who was finishing his freshman year at Clarksville High School. His obituary says his family “would like to encourage those interested in weaponry to take gun safety classes.”

Police found Schild while responding to a call of an accidental shooting on Thursday afternoon. Three other teenagers were at the scene, but no charges have been filed. Officials are still investigating the incident.