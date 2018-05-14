Clarksville Singer Becomes First Iowan in ‘American Idol’ Finals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLARKSVILLE, Iowa -- An Iowa native has become the first Iowan to reach the finals on American Idol.

Maddie Poppe, of Clarksville, is now in the top three. On Sunday, she sang "God Only Knows" by the Beach Boys and "I Told You So" by Carrie Underwood.

Her hometown is now celebrating her success. Clarksville is littered with signs reminding the community to vote for Maddie, and even some of the younger residents are getting in on the excitement.

"Very, very excited, shaking each other. 'She was our babysitter!' Yeah, so it's been fun to watch and watch their excitement. My youngest gets out his guitar and just holds it every time she plays," said the mother of a boy Maddie used to babysit.

"She is always happy. She makes everybody else happy at the same time."

The two-night season finale starts next Sunday on ABC.