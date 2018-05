Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- On Monday afternoon, Governor Kim Reynolds signed a bill into law that she hopes will help curb the opioid epidemic in Iowa.

The new law affects how opioids are prescribed in the state. Doctors must fill prescriptions electronically and then report those prescriptions to the state's monitoring system. The bill does not place any limits on the quantity of opioids prescribed or what they can be prescribed for.

Lawmakers said this will be their focus in the next session.