Iowa Ortho Hosts Event to Bring Awareness to Osteoporosis

DES MOINES, Iowa – Iowa Ortho is hosting an event to educate people on osteoporosis Monday.

According to Iowa Ortho about 237,000 people in Iowa will have a fracture related to osteoporosis in 2018.

Osteoporosis is a bone disease that occurs when the bone is too weak and can easily break.

Director of the Bone Health Clinic at Iowa Ortho Dudley Phipps said most people do not realize he or she has osteoporosis until a bone is broken.

“This is a reversible condition, or a manageable condition depending on your phase of life. I would much rather see people who have never broken a bone, rather than wait and meet you after you have broken something,” Phipps said.

Phipps said osteoporosis is hard to detect, because there are no symptoms.

“Once you have a diagnosis the next considerations is what do you do to reverse the process, or to slow the process. When this is caught young we can reverse osteoporosis and reduce a person’s risk back to a normal level. As people have a few more birthdays, our mission it to prevent them from breaking things in the future,” Phipps said.

There are medications to help rebuild bones and make it stronger.

Phipps said people who may have osteoporosis can feel bone pain, have low weight, or have certain medical conditions like diabetes and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Project B.E.A.T at Iowa Ortho aims to bring awareness to the bone disease. People can get a body composition test, balance assessments, bone health education and activities.

WHO Radio’s The Van and Bonnie show will have a live broadcast during the event.

The event is from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Iowa Ortho. 450 Laurel Street, Des Moines.