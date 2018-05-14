Police: Shooting Report That Placed Metro Elementary School on Lockdown Was a Hoax

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa -- A West Des Moines elementary school was put on lockdown on Monday after a shooting was reported at a nearby home. However, the call turned out to be a hoax.

Authorities were called to a home in the 700 block of 19th Street around 2:15 p.m. The caller reported someone had been shot and the shooter was threatening to shoot others, including public safety personnel.

Nearby Fair Meadows Elementary was put on lockdown and the street was blocked off. After investigating, officials determined the call was a spoof. They also said calls like these can waste valuable time.

"It takes a lot of resources and it ultimately can cause somebody else who's in need to have a delay when you're pulling all the resources like that, but fortunately it doesn't happen very often," said David Edgar of West Des Moines Public Safety.

Police have been able to confirm the hoax call came in from Texas, and the incident remains under investigation.