US Supreme Court Ruling Paves the Way For Sports Gambling Outside Nevada

WASHINGTON, DC — The United States Supreme Court has struck down a law that prohibited sports gambling in the US.

NBC News reports that the court voted 6-3 to strike down “The Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act” which was passed by Congress in 1992. That law banned states from passing laws legalizing sports gambling. The state of Nevada was grandfathered in and remains the only state where sports gambling is legal.

The 1992 law was challenged by the state of New Jersey and its former Governor Chris Christie.

Earlier this year Iowa lawmakers considered a that would legalize sports gambling here. House File 2448 made it out of a subcommittee but did not advance beyond that.