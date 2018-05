Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAUKEE - The Waukee girls track program is turning into a dynasty. The Warriors have won 5 of the last 9 state championships, including the last 2.

Waukee will try for the 3-peat starting Thursday at Drake Stadium.

The Warriors are led by 3 Senior captains, Logan Akason, Lily Campbell, and Sydney Winger. All 3 will be running track next year at Iowa.