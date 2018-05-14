West Des Moines Police Searching for Burglary Suspect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa -- The family dog wasn't enough to keep a thief out of a West Des Moines home over the weekend.

After attempting to break into the home, the dog's barking was enough to send a shirtless thief sprinting into the street, but the suspect was committed. After lurking in the street outside the home, he eventually returned with a lawn ornament that he used to rip the screen and break the glass on the front door. The man was able to get inside, and spent more than three hours going in and out.

The dog was not injured and the homeowner says all that was taken was prescription medication.

When the man wasn't burglarizing the home, he was vandalizing their cars. Surveillance video shows him trying to climb onto the roof of a truck in the driveway. After slipping twice, the suspect eventually laid down on the roof.

Anyone who can identify the suspect is asked to call the West Des Moines Police Department.