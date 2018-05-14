× Woman Accused of Stealing Almost $350K from Sister with Alzheimer’s Enters Guilty Plea

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A West Des Moines woman accused of stealing nearly $350,000 from her sister diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease pleaded guilty to theft.

Jewell Davis, 79, was originally charged with first degree theft and dependent adult abuse of financial exploitation. She pleaded guilty to theft, dropping the second charge.

Davis faces up to 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine. Her attorneys will be asking for a deferred judgment and no jail time. Her sentencing date has been set for June 27th.