A Night at the Factory with Mainframe Studios

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Mainframe studios in downtown Des Moines will become a little more reflective Tuesday as it transforms into Andy Warhol’s Silver Factory to benefit both Mainframe and the Food Bank of Iowa.

“Since we have such a vibrant art community here in Des Moines to showcase Mainframe studios because they are providing affordable work spaces for artists and what better choice than to turn it into Andy Warhol’s Factory who was a filmmaker, screen printer, painter, so he dabbled in all different kinds of art and we will have all different kinds of art going on this evening,” Yelp Des Moines Senior Community Manager Patrick Tape Fleming said.

The Mainframe Studios opened last year, they are affordable studio spaces for all kinds of artists in the metro.

Tape Fleming said they are the perfect place to host this Andy Warhol party as he believed everybody was an artist, they just needed the means and space to do so, which is why he created his silver factory studio.

Tuesday, Yelp Des Moines will deck Mainframe Studios in tinfoil and silver decorations to mimic Warhol’s iconic New York studio from the ‘60s.

“Andy Warhol’s Factory in New York City in the mid 60s was painted all silver, and they put tin foil over the walls because they didn’t’ want any outside light coming in and also they didn’t want any outside influence. So, if it was all just silver it just seemed like fake and plastic which he loved,” Tape Fleming said.

Andy Warhol’s most recognizable piece is his Campbells soup can print. So, celebrating the theme, they ask you to bring a can of Campbells soup, throughout the night they will arrange them in a design and donate them to the Food Bank of Iowa. There is also a ‘60’s themed costume contest with various winning prizes.

Yelp Des Moines is hosting, and they are bringing in food from local restaurants and breweries.

“It’s my job to connect local people to great local businesses, and that’s why we are featuring local businesses at this event. We try to tell Des Moines’ story, so if you’re on Yelp, it’s a great way to when you go eat some place or shop some place to tell your story,” Tape Fleming said.

There will be a “Velvet Underground” tribute band, a band that Andy Warhol produced in the ‘60s. As well as t-shirt screen printing and live art like the screen tests Andy Warhol was famous for.

“Andy Warhol used to just film famous, iconic people and unfamous people and made them iconic just by sitting in front of a screen and just filming them for a whole role of 16-millimeter film which is about three minutes and then he would slow it down and then he would project it behind the Velvet Underground and stuff like that,” Tape Fleming said.

The event is Tuesday May 15th from 6 P.M. to 8:30 P.M. at Mainframe Studios. It is free, but you do need to register on the Yelp app. They are taking free will donations and a can of Campbells soup for the Food Bank of Iowa.