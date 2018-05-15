× Accidental Shooting in Stuart Injures Teen

STUART, Iowa – A teenager was injured early Tuesday in an accidental shooting in Stuart.

The Stuart Police Department posted about the incident to its Facebook page. Police say they were called to the South Summit Apt. Complex in the 600 block of SW 7th St. around 1:30 a.m. on a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived. they found a 17-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the leg. The injury does not appear to be life-threatening. The teen was transported to a hospital in Des Moines to receive treatment.

Police say the shooting was accidental. Because of the age of the victim, police do not plan to release the names of those involved.