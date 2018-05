Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Des Moines police want to honor their fallen officers with a special memorial garden.

A living memorial was designed to go outside of the Des Moines Police Station. Officers began a GoFundMe page to raise $240,000 to build it, and so far almost $2,500 has been pledged.

There is talk of moving the police department, but when asked about this potential issue on social media, police said the memorial structures would be transportable.

To make a donation, click here.