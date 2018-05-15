× Drake University Athletics’ Staff Volunteers on 515 Day

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Drake University Athletics Department spent the morning giving back.

Nearly all 80 members of the staff fanned out across the community Tuesday for a day of service.

They started at 9:00 a.m. helping nine agencies in the metro including the Iowa Food Bank, Goodwill, Meals From the Heartland, and Habitat for Humanity.

The volunteers said they want to continue doing this as they strive to be Des Moines’ hometown team.

“I’m fond of saying that Drake University and Des Moines provide this kinda symbiotic relationship with each other. Great university, great city. Great city and great university. We thrive, that is Drake thrives, cause we’re here in Des Moines. And Des Moines thrives because it has Drake. And this is just another manifestation of that. It just shows how Drake working with Des Moines can make things happen,” said Drake University President Earl F. Martin.

The day is being called 515 Day. The title has to do with the date.