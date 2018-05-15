× Iowa Universities Awaiting Budget Announcement

IOWA — All three of Iowa’s regent universities are still waiting to find out what their budgets will look like in the coming year.

The schools have seen nearly $40 million cut from their budgets in the last few years. This year, the legislature approved an extra $8 million for the regents, but have not announced how that money will be split. The regents meet again on June 5th in Cedar Falls.

Iowa, Iowa State, and UNI officials are expected to set tuition rates at that meeting, as well.