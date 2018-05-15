Ledges State Park’s Canyon Road to Open This Summer, Campground Closed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOONE, Iowa -- The year 2018 will be very busy for the staff of Ledges State Park. The Ledges Campground will be closed for an upgrade for the entire year.

“Our campground is almost 35 years old and the 30 amp electrical service will be upgraded to 50 amp service,” said Andy Bartlett, Ledges State Park Manager. “Also, we’re extending the water and sewer systems a little bit to incorporate some full hookup sites, which we didn’t have before.”

That would be enough for any park to have going on, but at Ledges there’s more. The Canyon Road is undergoing a half-million dollar repair after the road washed out in 2017.

“The contractor has until July 27 to finish this project, and is hoping he’ll be out of here a lot sooner than that, sometime in June might be a reality, and in good weather,” said Bartlett. “If they do park at the top and walk down in (on Canyon Road), we just ask that they stay out of this construction area, there’s some signage to detour pedestrians off the roadway, and just a shortcut through the woods, just to skirt the project and stay out of the way of the contractor."

Bartlett says the park and canyon are both open, but visitors will have to walk into the canyon. If the road opens as planned, for part of the summer people will be able to drive though the area.

On July 24th, Ledges will get a visit from RAGBRAI, when the event pedals past the south canyon entrance. If Canyon Road is open, riders will have the option of an uphill pedal through the park.

Also under construction is a new boat ramp to give access to the Des Moines River on the western edge of the park.