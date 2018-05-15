Lives of Fallen Officers Honored at Urbandale Memorial Service

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

URBANDALE, Iowa -- On Tuesday, communities around the country honored the lives of police officers killed in the line of duty, and residents in Urbandale held a Peace Officers Memorial Service to remember the lives lost in the metro.

Officer Justin Martin's life and the lives of all fallen officers were honored at a ceremony inside the New Hope Assembly Church. Honor Guards from around the metro took part in the memorial service, which included a gun salute and a playing of 'Taps' and bagpipes.

Twenty-four-year-old Justin Martin was shot and killed on November 2nd, 2016. After Tuesday's service, Channel 13 spoke with Randy and Jayne Martin about the loss of their oldest son. They said they feel the community's love and support, and it helps them a lot.

"Somebody asked me once if I considered my son a hero, and I said anybody who puts their life in danger on a daily basis is a hero," said Jayne.

"I just think it was great they honored all police officers," said Randy. "Every time I hear on the radio or the news that another officer has been killed in the line of duty, it breaks my heart. I usually write a letter to the family, telling them that, you know, who we are and that we are with them, we understand their pain."

The Martins say Justin is watching from Heaven, looking down on all of us at all times, and that they can feel his presence and notice him sending them signs.