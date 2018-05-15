Marshalltown Pays for Damage to Home Caused by Police Raid

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa -- A Marshalltown man is finally being repaid for damage done to his home during a SWAT team raid three years ago.

In January 2015, police fired 30 canisters of tear gas into a home, believing a suspect in a homicide investigation was inside. However, when the smoke cleared, police learned no one had been inside the house. The homeowner, who was not involved in the homicide investigation, was denied an insurance claim to pay for the damage.

On Monday night, the Marshalltown City Council agreed to pay him $60,000 to cover the damages and cleanup costs.