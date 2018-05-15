× Planned Parenthood, ACLU File Lawsuit Challenging Fetal Heartbeat Bill

DES MOINES, Iowa — The expected legal battle over a controversial abortion has begun in Iowa.

On Tuesday the ACLU of Iowa announced it is filing a lawsuit to block the “Fetal Heartbeat Bill” from ever taking effect. The bill was signed into law by Governor Kim Reynolds early this month; it is scheduled to become law on July 1st. The bill bans most abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected. In many instances that could happen before a woman even knows she is pregnant.

Planned Parenthood of the Heartland and the Emma Goldman Clinic in Iowa City are co-plaintiffs in the lawsuit. On the surface the bill appears to violate the protections for legal abortions created by the Supreme Court’s Roe vs. Wade decision. The battle over this law could eventually make its way to the high court as well.

The Governor’s office says this move was anticipated. The office released this statement moments after the lawsuit was announced: