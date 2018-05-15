× Police: Chase Suspect Punched Des Moines Officer in the Face

DES MOINES, Iowa – A man who Des Moines police say led them on a chase and assaulted an officer is behind bars Tuesday morning.

Police say overnight they stopped a vehicle driven by 38-year-old Anthony Marquez at SE 9th and Bancroft on a traffic violation. Marquez told officers his license was revoked and then took off, trying to get away from police.

Marquez stopped at 30th and Bell and exited the vehicle, then charged at officers, punching one of them in the face. The officer and Marquez went to the ground and struggled, with Marquez continuing to punch the officer. Another officer was able to use his Taser to subdue Marquez and he was taken into custody.

One officer received minor injuries in the fight.

Police learned Marquez was wanted on several local warrants for second degree theft and eluding, as well as having a warrant out of Arizona for trafficking weapons. He now faces a charge of assault on a police officer and an additional eluding charge.

A passenger in the vehicle, 31-year-old Monique McGregor, was taken into custody on third degree theft charges and police also found drugs on her.