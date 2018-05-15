× Rays Enter Not Guilty Pleas on Fraud, Ongoing Criminal Conduct Charges

PERRY, Iowa – A Perry couple already accused of abusing and murdering their adoptive daughter have entered not guilty pleas in connection with financial crimes they were recently charged with.

Marc and Misty Ray were charged earlier this month with ongoing criminal conduct, first degree theft, and fraudulent practice. They filed the written pleas of not guilty Tuesday, avoiding an arraignment in court that had been scheduled for Wednesday.

Court documents state the couple committed fraud and theft by deception for financial gain when they transferred more than $10,000 worth of property and executed a false certification claim for payment exceeding $10,000.

The Rays are being held in the Dallas County Jail awaiting trial for the death of their adopted daughter, 16-year-old Sabrina Ray. She weighed just 56 pounds when she was found dead in her family’s home last May.

Marc Ray is also facing sexual abuse charges for allegedly abusing one of the couple’s other adopted children.

Two other family members have already pleaded guilty in connection with Sabrina’s abuse and death.

Carla Bousman, Sabrina’s adoptive grandmother, has pleaded guilty to two counts of false imprisonment, two counts of child endangerment, on count of neglect of a dependent person, one count of accessory after the fact, and one count of obstructing prosecution.

Justin Ray, Sabrina’s adoptive brother, pleaded guilty to two counts of willful injury in February. He admitted to kicking Sabrina in the head, cutting her chin, and breaking her jaw.

A fifth family member, cousin Josie Bousman, has agreed to testify in Marc and Misty Rays’ trial. Her trial will be held after the conclusion of their trial.