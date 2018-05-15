Tips to Staying Safe This Summer From Ticks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa – According to the Iowa Department of Public Health in 2017 there were over 250 cases of Lyme disease in the state.

Lyme disease is a common tick-borne disease. Ticks also carry ehrlichiosis and the Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever.

Pediatrics Infectious Disease Specialist at Blank Children’s Hospital Amaran Moodley said most tick bites are harmless.

“For Lyme disease, a tick has to be attached to the skin and feeding for a prolonged period of time. Usually for 24 to 36 hours for the risk of the transmission of the bacteria to be significant. Ticks that are attached for a shorter period of time are not thought to be risky for transmission of the Lyme bacteria. For other diseases it is different,” Moodley said.

Moodley said people should worry when he or she develops severe flu like symptoms like fever, vomiting and diaherra a week or so after being bitten. In addition, if a red circular rash begins to form you should call the doctor.

Ticks are common in wooded, bushy and high grass areas. Moodley said to prevent a tick from attaching people should wear long sleeve clothing and high socks.

Moodley said to do a head to toe inspection before returning inside.

“Burning a tick with the match, applying petroleum jelly, nail polish or different creams or ointments to the tick are not thought to be effective. The most effective way to remove a tick is physically with tweezers and grasping the tick by the mouth parts close to the skin where it’s attached and removing it that way,” Moodley said..

Moodley said to wear gloves when removing the tick.

The three most common ticks in Iowa include: wood tick, lone star tick and backlegged tick.

According to IDPH, in 2017 Iowa saw 24 cases of ehrlichiosis and 17 cases of Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever.