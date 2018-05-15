× University of Iowa Delaying Employee Pay Raises

IOWA CITY, Iowa — The University of Iowa is delaying pay raises for thousands of employees due to uncertainty about the coming year’s budget.

Employees were informed this week that scheduled pay raises are delayed until January 1st at the earliest. The school has already put a moratorium on construction projects, as well.

School leaders hope to have answers on both issues by the end of September, once enrollment for the next year is finalized. Union employees who negotiated pay raises will still receive them.