2015 Ruling Sets Stage For Fetal Heart Beat Bill

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa-- The litigation surrounding the fetal heart beat bill is expected to start June 1st.

The law would prevent a woman from getting an abortion once a heartbeat is detected.

Which is typically around six weeks.

The portion of the law banning abortion once a fetal heart beat is detected is now up for debate.

Attorney General Tom Miller backed out from representing the governor and a religious group called the Thomas More Society stepped in.

At no cost to tax payers.

“I think that’s awesome I am glad they are doing something about it and I wouldn’t mind if it was a cost to tax payers either," Des Moines resident Barbara Iverson said.

Back in 2015 the legal fight was over a law to ban telemedicine abortions.

The Iowa supreme court ruled the restriction unconstitutional.

“That law was less restrictive than this law that was passed so I think the plaintiffs feel very good that the Iowa Supreme Court would allow this bill if they wouldn’t allow the telemedicine abortion ban, attorney Thomas Bullock said.

Civil rights attorney Thomas Bullock who is not a part of the pending litigation says the 2015 supreme court ruling sets the stage for the fetal heartbeat bill to be ruled unconstitutional too.

“The standard under the law and the decision of planned parenthood and telemed abortion case is that is has to be protecting a viable fetus I don’t know if they’ll be able to meet that standard," Bullock said.