Badly Decomposed Body Found in Fort Dodge Shed

FORT DODGE, Iowa – Investigators are working to determine the identity of a decomposed body found in a metal shed in Fort Dodge, along with what caused the death.

Officials say the body was discovered at 1216 1st Ave. N by a neighbor who was looking into a suspicious odor Tuesday night just before 7:30. The neighbor found a body in a metal shed behind the unoccupied home and called police.

Fort Dodge Asst. Police Chief Cory Husske says the body had been in the shed for some time and was decomposed so badly the gender of the body wasn’t immediately apparent. The manner of death was also not apparent.

An autopsy on the remains will be performed by the State Medical Examiner’s Office.

If you have any information on the case, contact Webster County Crime Stoppers at (515) 573‐1444.