× Change of Venue Hearing Scheduled in Sabrina Ray Murder Trial

PERRY, Iowa – A hearing to decide whether a Perry couple charged in the murder of their 16-year-old adopted daughter will have their trials moved out of Dallas County has been scheduled for next month.

Online court documents filed Wednesday show a change of motion hearing will be held on June 20th for Marc and Misty Ray. The couple is claiming an unbiased jury cannot be found in Dallas County due to pre-trial publicity about the case — as well as a similar case involving the recent trial of Nicole Finn.

The Rays are accused of abusing and denying care to Sabrina Ray, who was found dead in the family’s Perry home in May of 2017. The teen weighed just 56-pounds at the time of her death.

Marc and Misty Ray are charged with first degree murder in Sabrina’s death as well as several charges of child endangerment and neglect or abandonment of a dependent person for alleged abuse against their other adopted children. Marc Ray rays also charged with sexual abuse for allegedly abusing one the children in the home.

The Rays were also recently charged with ongoing criminal conduct, first degree theft, and fraudulent practice. They have entered written not guilty pleas to those charges.

Carla Bousman, Sabrina’s adoptive grandmother, has pleaded guilty to two counts of false imprisonment, two counts of child endangerment, on count of neglect of a dependent person, one count of accessory after the fact, and one count of obstructing prosecution.

Justin Ray, Sabrina’s adoptive brother, pleaded guilty to two counts of willful injury in February. He admitted to kicking Sabrina in the head, cutting her chin, and breaking her jaw.

A fifth family member, cousin Josie Bousman, has agreed to testify in Marc and Misty Rays’ trial. Her trial will be held after the conclusion of their trial.