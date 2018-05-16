× ICE Makes 25 Arrests in Iowa During Latest Enforcement Surge

IOWA — Another round of immigration raids has ended with multiple arrests in Iowa.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement calls the six-day immigration sweep involving Iowa and four other midwestern states an “enforcement surge.”

A total of 78 people were arrested this time including some with prior convictions of assault, rape, child prostitution, and drug dealing.

Of the 78 arrested, 25 were found in Iowa. ICE did not release information about where the arrests were made.

The arrests are in addition to the 32 people taken into custody during an ongoing criminal investigation in Mount Pleasant last week.