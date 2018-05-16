× Maddie Poppe Wows Hometown Crowd, Soaks Up Support

CLARKSVILLE, Iowa — After making it big on the national stage, Iowa native Maddie Poppe visited her home for the first time in months.

Poppe has sung her way into the Top 3 of American Idol and Tuesday she came back to Iowa for a special homecoming in Clarksville.

Singing to a crowd of thousands at the Butler County Fairgrounds, Maddie took in the signs, familiar faces, and the many new faces right here in her home state — the people who have helped her make it to the final three.

“Now, I am here and you guys have been there through it all. You all have, really,” Maddie told the crowd.

She invited her dad up to sing with her, he was the one who sparked Maddie’s love of music.

Before the concert, hundreds of people lined Clarksville’s Main Street to officially welcome the star home with a parade and a whole lot of love.

Local librarian Lola Clakr remembers when Maddie was just 5-years-old and attending story-time, “Everybody is so for her. She knows it is out here, but it is overwhelming.”

It was an emotional day, not just for Maddie, but her entire family.

“Unbelievable the amount of support we are getting. We can’t thank the community of Clarksville and the state of Iowa for all their support of our daughter,” said Maddie’s mom Tonya Poppe.

Win or lose in the final round — Maddie Poppe living her dream.

“As a parent you wouldn’t ever want anything more for your child, then for her to be happy and doing what she has always wanted to do,” said Tonya.

Maddie will head back to Los Angeles Wednesday and begin preparing for Sunday’s final round — and a chance to become an American Idol.

Gov. Kim Reynolds was also in Butler County for all of the excitement. She introduced Maddie on stage.

Gov. Reynolds says this coming Sunday will be proclaimed Maddie Poppe Day across Iowa.