Abducted South Carolina Girl Spotted in Iowa This Week

IOWA — A child reported missing from South Carolina last month was seen at an Iowa hospital this week.

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children says two-year old Dakota Ray was seen at a doctor’s office in Le Mars, Iowa this week. Dakota was reportedly abducted by her parents, William and Jessica Ray. The NCMEC says the Rays are heavy methamphetamine users. The believe they are now in Minnesota.

The Rays were traveling in a gold 1996 Ford Aerostar van. Authorities believe they may be changing the plates on the van frequently.

If you have any information about the abduction of Dakota Ray or the whereabouts of William and Jessica Ray you are asked the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST (843-5678) or the Camden, South Carolina Police Department at 1-888-CRIMES-SC (274-6372).