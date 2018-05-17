× Active Shooter Training Allows Local Law Enforcement, Military to Work Together

DES MOINES, Iowa — Local law enforcement was busy Thursday morning reacting to an active shooter simulation.

That simulation was held on the Iowa Air National Guard Base at the Des Moines Airport. It’ the first time military and local first responders have done training like this together.

The exercise involved an active shooter in an office space on the base and helped law enforcement and military personnel figure out a game plan for the real thing. That included securing the building and medical response.

The Air National Guard says they love to take advantage of the opportunity to help train their officials as well as collaborating with local law enforcement.

“Every time we work together it’s going to get a little bit better, a little bit smoother. I think today went very well. It was a lot of planning, and I think the next time that we’re able to practice it’ll be just that one step better,” said Cpt. Kate Suttie, Public Affairs Officer with the 132nd Wing of the Iowa Air National Guard.

Both the Iowa Air National Guard and local first responders look forward to doing more of these simulations in the future.