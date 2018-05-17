× Des Moines Police Identify Victim in Wednesday Evening Crash

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Police say 43-year-old Antonio Parker was likely driving at a high rate of speed when he was killed in a single vehicle crash on Wednesday evening on the South side of Des Moines.

Police say Parker was southbound on SW 9th Street just before 9:00pm Wednesday when he lost control and crashed into block column near at the intersection with Bundy Avenue. Police say Parker was traveling at a high rate of speed at the time of the crash. Investigators are still working to determine how fast he was driving and if there were any other contributing factors including intoxication or distractions.