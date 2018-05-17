× Grinnell’s Prairie Canary on the Iowa List of 99 Restaurants

GRINNELL, Iowa- Travel Iowa, a part of the Iowa Economic Development Authority has come up with a way to get Iowans to visit more counties.

It comes in the form of a challenge, the 99 Restaurants to try, is a list. One restaurant in each county.

There is no prize, or recognition for doing the “Full Grassley,” 99 counties every year, like Senator Grassley has done.

The Prairie Canary is at the restaurant for Poweshiek County. Paul Durr bought the restaurant in 2014 form the original owner.

“They can expect a unique eclectic menu,being where we are a small rural community we kind of have to be all things to all people,” said Durr. “With Grinnell College having a big presence here, we cater to their tastes, and likes, and dislikes also.”

The bar and restaurant is know for an international flavor on it’s menu, especially dishes from Vietnam. Dorr is half Vietnamese, and his Mom occasionally helps him on part of those dishes.

“You can find a Saigon Steak Salad on the menu,you can find a south Asian Indian sandwich on the menu, aid Door. “You can also find a 40 ounce ribeye for two,so we try to do a little bit of everything.”

If you would like to see the list of 99 Iowa restaurants click here.