New Changes To Voter Law- Push To Get People Voting

DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa-- There are 19 days until the primary election and Secretary of State Paul Pate is announcing another change to election laws just in time.

The new law, signed by Governor Reynolds on Wednesday, allow proof of residence documents to be provided in electronic format such as on a cell phone.

"My staff and I have had several discussions with Iowa college students about the voting process. They told us this was an important component to make it easier for them to participate in elections," Secretary Pate said.

The provision goes into effect immediately. Other forms of proof of residency in electronic form acceptable for Election Day registration are bank statements, utility bills, cell phone bills, and paychecks.

Secretary Pate says most Iowans receive those documents electronically, so this is a natural progression.