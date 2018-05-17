× One Killed in South Side Des Moines Crash

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are investigating a fatal crash on the city’s south side Wednesday night.

The accident involved one vehicle and killed one person. It happened near the intersection of Southwest 9th Street and Bundy, just north of the Blank Park Zoo.

The Des Moines Police and Fire department responded to the scene just before 9:00 p.m. after a report of a serious car crash. When crews arrived, they found a single car crashed into the side of a stone pillar nearby.

The man driving the car was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. His name has not been released.

At this time police do not know what caused the crash. More information is expected to be released later Thursday morning.