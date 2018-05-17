× Police: Woman Jumped from Second Floor to Escape Man Who Stabbed Her

DES MOINES, Iowa – A Des Moines woman is in critical condition after police say she was stabbed several times early Thursday by a man she lives with.

Police were called to the apartments at 3303 SE 22nd Street just after 3:00 a.m. on a report of a stabbing.

When they arrived they found the victim, Donna Williams, outside the building and suffering from several stab wounds. Police say Williams jumped from a second story deck to escape her attacker, a man who lives with her.

Police forced their way into the apartment, but the suspect wasn’t there. A neighbor told police the man ran east into some nearby woods. Officers used a K-9 to try to track the man but he was not found. The suspect’s name has not been released.

Williams is in critical but stable condition at a Des Moines hospital.