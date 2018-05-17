× Small Fire at 801 Grand Caused by Food on Stove

DES MOINES, Iowa – Fire crews were called out early Thursday morning after smoke was discovered in the kitchen of a restaurant at Des Moines high-rise 801 Grand.

Brian O’Keefe with the Des Moines Fire Department says the fire was called in at 5:55 a.m. by an employee at 801 Chophouse. He says food on the stove caught fire and caused the smoke.

An extinguishing system in the hood of the stove, which is required in commercial kitchens, was able to put out most of the fire. When firefighters arrived, they made sure the flames were extinguished.

O’Keefe says a second alarm was initially called out on the fire before firefighters arrived because of the size of the building but it was quickly cancelled once the origin of the fire was determined.

No injuries were reported.