The Donut King is Back — Times Two!

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The king is back! The donut king that is. It has been two years since the Donut King shop closed its doors in West Des Moines and now they are open at two locations – 3304 East University Avenue across from the Iowa State Fairgrounds and 3802 Ingersoll Ave. inside Bauder’s.

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Lou King started working for the donut company in 1964 as a “clean up kid”, back then it was called Mr. Donut. Five years later he owned the store and changed the name to Donut King.

The West Des Moines store closed in 2016 due to redevelopment, so King partnered with the owner of Bauder’s Mark Graziano to bring it back.

“The following has been amazing,” King said. “I see the same people coming to our new stores that I saw in our old one, plus a lot of new people.”

Baking donuts for two locations requires a lot more hands-on-deck, every night at 6 P.M. two people come in to start cooking the donuts, then around 8 P.M. two more people come in to begin frosting. By the time the sun rises between 150 dozen and 350 dozen donuts are ready for sale. King said they are almost always all gone by the end of the day.

The donuts and ingredients have stayed the same, King said the only things different with this reopening is the locations and the fact that they take credit cards. For years Donut King only took cash.

The hours at the Donut King on University are Tuesday through Sunday from 6 A.M. to 12 P.M. and on Ingersoll are Tuesday through Sunday from 6 A.M. to 6 P.M. Both locations are closed on Mondays.