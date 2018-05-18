Ames Family Arrival Earlier Than Planned with Help From Fire Department

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AMES, Iowa- Having a new little baby is a big deal for any family. But for Rob & Kari Deal of Ames the birth of their daughter Emaline came a little quicker than anyone had expected.

“Had a little cramp, and I thought, oh maybe it’s a contraction, not really sure, oh I will go shower and get ready,” said Kari Deal.

Kari began timing her contractions, and then when she took a trip to the bathroom, her water broke.

“When her water breaks it’s go time,” said husband Rob. “This is happening, her water didn’t break for Theo,” the couple’s almost three-year old son. “She says you need to call 911 right now the baby’s coming, me being an idiot, I thought that’s just a strong contraction.”

“I remember thinking I can’t do this, he’s says yes you can do this,” said Kari. “I lay down and pushed once and there was her head, pushed twice there was your torso, pushed a third push, she was out, of course 911 was great. We had never done this before at home.”

The Deals are thankful for all the Ames dispatchers did on the phone, and how kind the first responders were in helping. They even offered to put the bathroom door back on, it was removed so Kari could be taken to the ambulance.

“I looked at the gentleman who is holding Emaline, I said did Theo get to meet his little sister,” said Kari. “He said I took her over and showed her to your son, he at looked at her and they got back to watching Curious George again.”

Now Theo calls Emaline by name, loves to kiss her.

The Deals were thankful for all the Fire Department first responders did, so they took Emaline, and paid a visit to Station 2, to let the firefighters hold the baby.

“It’s is like this in the most rewarding part of our career,” said Ames Fire Fighter Jordan Damhof. Adding that it's great when there is a positive outcome.

Firefighter Adam Lande said he has seen baby delivery before in his line of work. About a year ago he helped to deliver twins in Ames.

“I told the mother, we got there that we both done this before, I don’t think she took solace in that,” said Lande.

Emaline weighted in at just over 7 pounds, and was 20 inches long. Her actual time of birth is a guess, because no one was watching the clock the moment she was born.