Former Des Moines East High Teacher Charged With Sexual Exploitation

DES MOINES, Iowa — A former Des Moines East High School teacher is being charged with Sexual Exploitation by a School Employee for allegedly having a sexual relationship with a student.

Fifty-year-old Jason Soliday was arrested and charged on Friday. According to police, Soliday had a four-month long relationship with a female student.

On Friday, the Des Moines Public School District issued the following statement:

“Jason Soliday, an art teacher at East High School since 2008, is no longer employed by Des Moines Public Schools. Soliday resigned to avoid termination on May 17 after information came to light suggesting he had inappropriate contact with a student. East High School and DMPS are providing support to law enforcement as they continue to investigate this case.”