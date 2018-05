Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Several homes in Des Moines were evacuated on Friday afternoon because of a gas leak.

A contractor accidentally hit a 4-inch gas line near 25th and Center Streets. Both MidAmerican Energy and hazmat crews responded, and police also closed a two-block area around the leak and evacuated the adjacent homes.

No one was injured and repairs were expected to take several hours.