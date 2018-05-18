× Grand View Wrestler Dies on Lake Panorama According to School

LAKE PANORAMA, Iowa — The man reported missing on Lake Panorama early Thursday evening is Grand View Wrestler Kenton Greaves. According to a letter sent out by the school today Greaves has died.

Authorities were called to the lake around 6:16pm Thursday on a report of a person falling in the water. The group had been tubing on the lake when someone disappeared in the water.

That person has been identified as Kenton Greaves of Brooklyn, New York. He just completed his freshman year at Grand View University where he is a member of the wrestling team. In an e-mail sent to students today, Director of Leadership and Counseling Kent Schornack says Greaves has died.

Dear Grand View Community,

I am saddened to report to you that Grand View student, Ken Greaves, died yesterday in an accident at Lake Panorama near Panora, Iowa. Ken was a wrestler and a senior criminal justice major at Grand View. His death has significantly impacted our Grand View wrestling community and the many he befriended.