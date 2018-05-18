Grand View Wrestler Dies on Lake Panorama According to School
LAKE PANORAMA, Iowa — The man reported missing on Lake Panorama early Thursday evening is Grand View Wrestler Kenton Greaves. According to a letter sent out by the school today Greaves has died.
Authorities were called to the lake around 6:16pm Thursday on a report of a person falling in the water. The group had been tubing on the lake when someone disappeared in the water.
That person has been identified as Kenton Greaves of Brooklyn, New York. He just completed his freshman year at Grand View University where he is a member of the wrestling team. In an e-mail sent to students today, Director of Leadership and Counseling Kent Schornack says Greaves has died.
Dear Grand View Community,
I am saddened to report to you that Grand View student, Ken Greaves, died yesterday in an accident at Lake Panorama near Panora, Iowa. Ken was a wrestler and a senior criminal justice major at Grand View. His death has significantly impacted our Grand View wrestling community and the many he befriended.
“Kenlyn Gordon (kgordon@grandview.edu) and I (kschornack@grandview.edu), Grand View counselors, are available for anyone who like to talk and desires support. Please feel free to email us if you would like to meet.
Campus Pastor Russ Lackey (rlackey@grandview.edu) and Alex Krumm (akrumm@grandview.edu), Director of Student Ministries, are also available to provide counsel and spiritual support to anyone, and do a wonderful job caring for our Grand View community.
Information regarding memorial services will be provided once it is obtained.
I ask that you please keep Ken’s family and all the those who are impacted by this tragedy in your thoughts and prayers.
Sincerely,
Kent Schornack”