Parking Situation at State Track Both a Blessing and a Curse

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Athletes at the state track meet must show off their speed and stamina on the blue oval, but fans may be getting their cardio in on the way to the track.

The state track competition in addition to move-out weekend at Drake University means finding an open parking spot is a sign you should buy a lottery ticket.

“You're thinking, did that person come of that street? Are they giving up their parking space? Usually no, they're driving around like me!” said Kristy Reed.

Reed is married to a track coach and has been coming to the event for 35 years. She says the crowd is not like it used to be.

“I think a lot more people come down to this now than they did at first, I think it's a pretty popular event now,” she said.

While that may be an obstacle for fans, it's good news for those who can take advantage of it.

“We pretty much sell a spot as soon as it opens up,” said Janet Pattee.

Pattee is working the lot at the Ramsay Village nursing home, and with 90 spaces at $10 a space, is helping the home make some extra cash.

“We've been full pretty much all day long,” she said.

That $10 doesn't just get you a parking space, but it also will get you a lift up the hill to the stadium.

“A lot of the folks that come to state track are grandparents, and it's just something nice we're doing. I mean, these folks are neighbors, we just want to be nice to the folks who come visit, help them enjoy their day,” said Pattee.

Rob and Barb Reicks say they wish they would have been able to find a closer spot, but had no luck this time.

“Probably close to about a half a mile from where we're parked to here, and we're about halfway to the stadium. There's not very good parking around here,” said the first-time fans.

People like Pattee and Reed say the nice weather has brought more fans out to the races than in years past.