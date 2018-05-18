Royal Wedding Fashion Trends to Wear to a Watch Party

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa – The countdown to the Royal Wedding begins.

Prince Harry is marrying American actress Meghan Markle Saturday at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. The ceremony begins 12:00 p.m. UK, 6:00 a.m. central time.

Von Maur Fashion Specialist Tricia Moeller is breaking down fashion trends people will see at the royal wedding.

“No black. That is reserved for royal funerals. We want to do bright prints and colors. Solid colors if you aren’t comfortable with a bright color,” Moeller said.

Moeller said navy is a good alternative to wearing black.

Moeller said people are required to wear hats at a formal occasion, like the royal wedding but it cannot distract from the brides dress, so it can’t be too big.

“[Men] will wear their dress uniforms if they have them. If not we will see morning suits and suits with pinstripes. Probably a lot of color in the pocket squares and ascots,” Moeller said.

Watch parties in the metro include:

5:30 a.m. Clive Public Library – RSVP beforehand 1900 NW 114 th St., Clive

6:00 a.m. Royal Mile – prizes for best dressed, drink specials and a British breakfast 210 4 th St., Des Moines



Coverage on NBC begins 3:30 a.m. Saturday.