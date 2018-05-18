× Search Continues for Missing Boater at Lake Panorama

LAKE PANORAMA, Iowa — Search and rescue crews will be out again Friday morning, looking for a missing person at Lake Panorama.

Crews say someone fell out of a boat Thursday and they haven’t been able to find them.

A 911 call came in around 6:16 p.m. from boaters at the lake who said a person fell into the water.

Panora EMS, Fire, and police personnel assisted in the call as well as Lake Panorama Security, the Iowa State Patrol, DNR, and Guthrie County Sheriff’s Department.

Dive teams were sent out to look for the individual, but the search ended at 1:00 a.m. Friday due to recovery efforts being unsuccessful.

As of 3:30 a.m. the person has still not been located. The name of the person has not been released.