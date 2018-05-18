× Trailer Home Destroyed in Early Morning Fire

DES MOINES, Iowa – Fire crews were called out early Friday morning to a fire at a trailer park on Des Moines’ south side.

When firefighters arrived at 2525 County Line Road, they found the trailer home in Lot 161 engulfed in flame. They were able to extinguish the flames, but not before it spread to a home next door. Crews were able to keep the fire from causing significant damage to that structure.

The trailer that caught fire first is considered a complete loss.

The fire department says two people were inside the trailer, an adult male and a teenage boy, when it caught fire and they were able to get out safely. A small dog also got out of the home safely.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.