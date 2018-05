Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- An eastern Iowa driver, whose name isn't being released, was caught doing twice the speed limit on Thursday.

The Iowa State Patrol shared a photo on Facebook after a trooper stopped a car traveling 111 miles per hour on a county road.

Four Iowans were killed in crashes on Thursday, and the State Patrol says driving like this--with excessive speed--is part of the reason why. So far this year, 101 Iowans have died on the roads.